Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 108.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

