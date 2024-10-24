U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

