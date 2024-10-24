Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,965 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $29,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,703,339. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:APH opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

