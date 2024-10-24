TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 49.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 147.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.82.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.47 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

