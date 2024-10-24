Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,671 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 14,027 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Johnson Rice raised Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

