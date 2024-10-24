Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

