Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco stock opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.79.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

IVZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

