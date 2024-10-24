Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

