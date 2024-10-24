Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 95.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,140 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 30.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 943,894 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter worth about $100,848,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.78.

Match Group Stock Performance

Match Group stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $42.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

