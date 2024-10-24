OLD National Bancorp IN Has $224,000 Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOX. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 9,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $89.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.