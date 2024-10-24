Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires 211 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $72.86 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.94.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.