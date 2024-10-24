Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 431.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $202.36 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.29 and its 200 day moving average is $162.09. The stock has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

