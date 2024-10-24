JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

