Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in KLA were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in KLA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth $280,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in KLA by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in KLA by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 76.0% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,873 shares of company stock worth $14,532,193 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.57.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLA stock opened at $664.63 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $452.01 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $764.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

