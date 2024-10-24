RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

NYSE RTX opened at $127.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in RTX by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

