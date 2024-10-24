Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,493 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $378.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $385.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.