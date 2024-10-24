Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,199.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,147.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,080.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,221.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

