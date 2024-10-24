Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at B. Riley

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $132.50 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $92.90 to $77.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.82.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 3.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 900.0% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 97,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,160,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.