Global Value Investment Corp. Purchases 7,409 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 7,409 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $17,188.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,258,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,629.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Global Value Investment Corp. sold 820 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,435.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. acquired 23,700 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,718.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $2.75 on Thursday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

