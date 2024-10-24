Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 1,062 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.5 %

OXY stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

