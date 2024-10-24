Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Holdings Increased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth $3,013,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 518.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $5,879,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Down 2.9 %

Marriott International stock opened at $257.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.