JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $188.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ICE. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

Shares of ICE opened at $165.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.86. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $167.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,978,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,913 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after acquiring an additional 191,763 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,298,000 after acquiring an additional 284,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

