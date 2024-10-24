Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,667,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.62.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $23.15.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
