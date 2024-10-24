Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $505.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $480.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $500.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.50.

CSL stock opened at $458.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.33. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $481.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 564.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

