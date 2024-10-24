Raymond James & Associates Sells 13,718 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Masco were worth $33,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 4,545.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $81.98 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,273.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

