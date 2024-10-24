Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Sells 4,391 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.29). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.20%.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

