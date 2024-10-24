Analyzing Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and Windtree Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given INmune Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe INmune Bio is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio -26,333.59% -103.56% -68.94% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -347.82% -81.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares INmune Bio and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of INmune Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

INmune Bio has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INmune Bio and Windtree Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $85,000.00 1,163.65 -$30.01 million ($1.92) -2.60 Windtree Therapeutics N/A N/A -$20.29 million ($36.29) -0.02

Windtree Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INmune Bio. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Windtree Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. The company's development programs include INKmune, which is in Phase 1 for the treatment of patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and INB03, a mucinous polyglucan on the surface of some epithelial cancer cells that appears to predict resistant to immunotherapy, including women with MUC4 expressing HER2+ breast cancer and other MUC4 resistant cancers. It also provides XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and treatment resistant depression. It has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; and University of Pittsburg. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock. It also develops AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure. In addition, it is developing aPKCi Inhibitor for the treatment of cutaneous malignancies and solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with Universita degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure; a strategic alliance with Laboratorios del Dr. Esteve, S.A. for the development, marketing, and sale of a portfolio of potential KL4 surfactant products; license, development and commercialization agreement with Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. and Zhaoke Pharmaceutical (Hefei) Co. Ltd.; license agreement with Philip Morris USA, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson; and collaboration with Battelle Memorial Institute for development of its ADS for use in its phase III program. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

