Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Insider Kevin Fox Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Fox sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.39, for a total value of $19,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares in the company, valued at $258,765.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $96.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.37 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after purchasing an additional 205,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,316,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40,957 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.8% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,160,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,330,000 after acquiring an additional 207,521 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 121.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 686,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,690,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 498,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,111,000 after purchasing an additional 281,956 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

