ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) versus Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Head-To-Head Contrast

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ams-OSRAM and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ams-OSRAM 0 0 0 0 N/A Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 60.38%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than ams-OSRAM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

38.1% of ams-OSRAM shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Allegro MicroSystems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A $1.30 9.23 Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.30 $152.70 million $0.78 26.68

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ams-OSRAM and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ams-OSRAM N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65%

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats ams-OSRAM on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ams-OSRAM

(Get Free Report)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets. The Lamps & Systems segment provides lamps and lighting systems for the automotive, industrial, and medical end markets. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Premstätten, Austria.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.