Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE) Director John Edward Robins Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE – Get Free Report) Director John Edward Robins bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, with a total value of C$29,500.00.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of Elemental Altus Royalties stock opened at C$1.20 on Thursday. Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Elemental Altus Royalties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
