Schalk Willem Burger Engelbrecht Sells 10,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Schalk Willem Burger Engelbrecht sold 10,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$24,100.00.
Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 0.8 %
PTM stock opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$258.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.87.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
