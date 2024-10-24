Schalk Willem Burger Engelbrecht Sells 10,000 Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM) Stock

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) Senior Officer Schalk Willem Burger Engelbrecht sold 10,000 shares of Platinum Group Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$24,100.00.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 0.8 %

PTM stock opened at C$2.52 on Thursday. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.29 and a 52 week high of C$2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 21.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$258.25 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

