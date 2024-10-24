Reviewing Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) and PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and PlasCred Circular Innovations (OTCMKTS:MGPRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Republic Services and PlasCred Circular Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.11% 17.81% 6.10% PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic Services and PlasCred Circular Innovations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $15.57 billion 4.13 $1.73 billion $5.70 35.79 PlasCred Circular Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than PlasCred Circular Innovations.

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Republic Services and PlasCred Circular Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 9 9 0 2.50 PlasCred Circular Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Republic Services currently has a consensus price target of $212.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Republic Services’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than PlasCred Circular Innovations.

Summary

Republic Services beats PlasCred Circular Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations

PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. engages in the recycling of plastic. It operates PlasCred process and PlasCred Primus. Th company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

