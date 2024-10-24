Insider Buying: Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Major Shareholder Acquires 13,700 Shares of Stock

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corsair Capital Management, L. purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $146,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,339.65. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Verb Technology Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:VERB opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $184.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.00) by $2.00. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Verb Technology from $900.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

