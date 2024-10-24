Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Major Shareholder Gregory M. Shepard Purchases 8,062 Shares of Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 8,062 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $159,950.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,515,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,102,679.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AESI opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $24.93.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.18). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,615,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,409,000 after buying an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,696,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,740,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 25.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,362,000 after buying an additional 548,620 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 26.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,392,000 after buying an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at $49,712,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

