White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN) Insider Daniel Smith Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX:WCN – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Smith acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($32,000.00).
Daniel Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Daniel Smith purchased 2,000,000 shares of White Cliff Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($20,000.00).
White Cliff Minerals Stock Performance
About White Cliff Minerals
