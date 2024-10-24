Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) recently:

10/17/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $665.00 to $715.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $640.00 to $725.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2024 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/9/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $673.00 to $788.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $710.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $650.00 to $703.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $633.00 to $691.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/11/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $500.00 to $520.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $610.00 to $650.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.1 %

PH stock opened at $629.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $646.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $609.91 and a 200 day moving average of $561.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PH. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

