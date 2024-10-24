Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

ACI stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Melius Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

