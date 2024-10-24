Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Entergy by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ETR. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.48. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.78 and a 12-month high of $137.05.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

