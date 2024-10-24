Segment Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,934,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after buying an additional 1,141,238 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,478 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,557,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,434,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,578,000 after purchasing an additional 610,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $6,772,000.

BSCU opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

