Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Sells $230,130.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) Director Mark Pettie sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $230,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,369.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $51.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $647.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Webster Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,584,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,429,000 after purchasing an additional 220,942 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Webster Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.85.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

