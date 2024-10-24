29,000 Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC grew its position in Ambev by 53.3% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

