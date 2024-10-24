Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.57. 3M has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.