Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Director E James Ferland, Jr. Sells 1,938 Shares of Stock

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $85,601.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.15. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $158.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 27,123 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the first quarter valued at $1,644,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

