Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $15,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSLC. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $113.66 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $115.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.02.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.