Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3) Insider Gerard Dyson Purchases 4,481,650 Shares of Stock

Spectur Limited (ASX:SP3 – Get Free Report) insider Gerard Dyson acquired 4,481,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,188.05 ($50,792.03).
Spectur Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Spectur
