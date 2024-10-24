Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $287,000 in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Targa Resources by 287.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 45,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 338.6% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Argus raised Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In other Targa Resources news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,534 shares of company stock worth $26,815,021 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $165.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $167.79.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

