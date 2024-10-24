Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $12,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,777,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 646,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $131.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

