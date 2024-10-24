Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CAO Alan Ramsay Sells 2,559 Shares

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,559 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $109,960.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,738.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alan Ramsay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Ramsay sold 2,486 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $102,895.54.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $45.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. Maplebear’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the second quarter valued at about $77,361,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,734,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,439 shares in the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. grew its position in Maplebear by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. now owns 980,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,109,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the first quarter worth $28,674,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CART shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Maplebear from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Maplebear from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

