Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Director Leonard Osser Sells 107,984 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Osser sold 107,984 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $100,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,400.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $63.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Milestone Scientific ( NYSE:MLSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 60.78% and a negative net margin of 54.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MLSS. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.