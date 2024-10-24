GAM Holding AG Purchases 15,000 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Canada Goose by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 605,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 94.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $987.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GOOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

